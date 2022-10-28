Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The 2nd Annual BCH Classic benefits Children’s Aid Society of Alabama is coming up.

Get your golf clubs ready for Friday, November 4th at Rock Creek Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the Shotgun state at 9 a.m. For more information about this event, watch the clip above or click this link.

