Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set

By WALA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend.

FOX10 is once again partnering with the American Heart Association for two heart walks this year.

The walks are aimed at promoting physical activity and heart healthy living.

You have a chance to do that and help out a good cause.

The 2022 Baldwin County Heart Walk will take place at OWA in Foley on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 10 a.m., rain or shine.

It’s a 3.1-mile walk.

The Heart Walk benefits those struggling with heart disease. Money raised stays in the community for awareness and treatment.

The Mobile Heart Walk is set for next Saturday, Nov. 5 at the University of South Alabama. The walk will begin at the Moulton Bell Tower at 9 p.m.

Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
Dr. Caroline McGugin discusses risks and prevention of breast cancer
Byron Day reads to 3rd graders at Semmes Elementary for Read for the Record
