Importance of innovation in the fight against breast cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A breast cancer survivor and surgeon share the importance of hospitals adopting innovation to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The first time Kim Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer she underwent the traditional method of breast cancer surgery that involves inserting a painful fishhook-type wire into the breast tissue several hours prior to the surgery to localize the cancer. She, like many other patients, was forced to wait for her surgery to take place, spanning multiple hours, with the uncomfortable wire protruding from her body causing additional fear and stress. After unfortunately being re-diagnosed with breast cancer a second time, she feared that she would go through this same traumatic surgical experience again.

The second Kim underwent her lumpectomy it was with a new wire-free, radiation free surgical technology that improved her patient experience during one of the most stressful times in her life. This device, called MOLLI, is the smallest medtech device in the world that precisely marks where the tumor is for the surgeon to remove it.

Kim will shares her story, and Dr. Courtney Fulton will discuss breast cancer in general, and what women need to know.

Interview Courtesy: MOLLI Surgical

