Local leaders hold town hall meeting about the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People had the chance to be part of a very important conversation about a crisis that is impacting communities across the United States.

Local leaders held a town hall meeting at the Government Plaza in Downtown Mobile to raise awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl.

Before the meeting started, the District Attorney’s office passed out packets of sugar…to show that if that was Fentanyl, it could kill up to 500 people.

Over the past few months, we have seen authorities’ efforts to crack down on the dangerous drug. Now, local leaders want parents to talk to their kids about what Fentanyl is and how lethal it can be.

Local leaders presented the dangers of Fentanyl, the signs of an overdose, and how to spot the difference from other drugs.

Local leaders said the drug can be mixed with other drugs and pressed into pills that look like legitimate pharmaceutical pills.

Fake pills are made to look like OxyContin, Xanax, Adderall, and Percocet, along with others.

During the meeting, all the speakers stressed that “one pill can kill”.

“A lot of times kids will take what they call study drugs, which are some of the ADHD meds because they feel like it can help them out academically and you know that one pill if it’s illegally manufactured for the street, can have fentanyl in it and kill the child.”

The DA’s office said they are taking even further steps to put an end to the epidemic. They are working with legislators to pass a bill on how traffickers will be prosecuted and a manslaughter statute specifically for drug deals that knowingly provide Fentanyl.

In addition, they are also working on receiving a grant that will ensure every local law enforcement officer is equipped with a rapid test kit for the drug.

For life-saving resources, click here.

---

