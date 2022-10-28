MCSO announces sites for DEA Drug Take Back Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

The DEA collected nearly close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs last year, and more than 6,800 tons over the past 11 years.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer announced the following drop-off sites:

· Walgreens at Three Notch Road and U.S. 90

· Walgreens at Cottage Hill Road and Knollwood Road

· CVS at Hillcrest Road and Grelot Road

· CVS at McGregor Road and Old Shell Road

· Costco Wholesale Store at 1450 Tingle Circle

In addition, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has its own Drug Drop Off Program, Operation Medicine Cabinet. Residents may dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs at all MCSO office locations. The MCSO’s Theodore Substation is a 24-hour drop-off location.

Residents can visit http://www.mobileso.com/operation-medicine-cabinet/ for MCSO locations.

To learn more about the event, visit www.deatakeback.com.

