MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies.

Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons.

Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon.

But according to investigators, what they found were family members unwilling to cooperate with them.

Chief Deputy Paul Burch says they aren’t going to stop until Timmons is found.

“Anytime we’re looking for a murderer we pull out all the stops. We’re gonna find him,” Burch said.

According to investigators, Bohannon was shot in broad daylight last week at a park in Chickasaw.

On Wednesday, when deputies went to Timmons’ home looking for him Burch says family members weren’t too happy to see them.

“When investigators and deputies arrived at the home they made contact with some residents of the home who were very uncooperative and they know that we’re looking for their son,” he said.

That’s when Burch says Cerisa Lambert the suspect’s mother, Jason Napier his stepdad, and Brittany Powe his step-sister, all refused to get out of their car and were forced out.

All three were charged with disorderly conduct.

Burch says they believe the family members might have been hiding Timmons in the car.

“There was a belief that maybe the suspect was in the trunk of the car just because of their comings and goings or hiding in the car,” Burch said. “And so deputies went back to the house to clear the house.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend Grace Nichols is struggling with the fact that Tristan won’t be able to raise their two children.

“It’s hard to know that he’s not here anymore knowing that he’s not going to get to watch his babies growing up. There was never a dull moment around him, ever, he always made everyone smile. He loved and cared for everybody more than he cared for himself,” Nichols said.

Timmons is also facing two first-degree robbery charges.

If you know anything about where he may be contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim’s family.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.