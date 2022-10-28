Pensacola Police looking for bank robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department has an active warrant for 36-year-old Tanner Richard Morgan for a bank robbery that occurred on October 21st at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Blvd.

Morgan is a white male who is 5′10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone knows where police can find Morgan, call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP, or use the P3 app on any smartphone.

