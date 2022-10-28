Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Jenna McClelland performs his song “You Should Let Her.”

You can see Jenna at the Merry Widow in Mobile on Nov. 3rd and at the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival.

You can check her out at https://www.reverbnation.com/jennamcclelland

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jennaxmcclelland/

Instagram: @jennamcclelland

---

