Saturday storms expected, some possibly strong

(WALA) - We have really good chance of rain returning for the weekend, along with potentially strong storms. Scattered showers should develop late tonight and into early Saturday morning.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring us an elevated chance of rain throughout the day Saturday. We expect 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas. There is a slight risk for severe storms, mainly late afternoon through late evening.

The tropics are fairly active in the Atlantic. We are watching an elongated trough in the southwestern Atlantic. This feature as a low chance of development as it heads north towards a more unfavorable environment. Another low-pressure area is expected to form in the Caribbean and head west northwest this weekend. We do not expect local impacts from these systems.

