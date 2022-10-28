Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.

Veteran’s Day Event

On Sunday, November 6:00th at 2:00pm

Serenity Funeral Home’s Chapel

Serenity Funeral Home

8691 Old Pascagoula Road

Theodore, AL 36582

Please feel free to visit our events page at https://www.serenityfuneralhome.com/about-us/news-and-events

