Spring Hill College students rally after racial slurs were written on a campus building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A racial slur discovered on the outside of a Spring Hill College residence hall caused concern.

Hundreds rallied peacefully Thursday, saying the nasty words are unacceptable. It was written on the outside of ‘New Hall’ Wednesday morning and quickly cleaned up.

“It’s something that definitely can’t be swept under the rug,” said one student.

Students, faculty, and staff all wore black to the gathering. Springhill officials said the slur covered the width of a couple of cinderblocks and was scribbled in sharpie.

“It happened in broad daylight,” said Erthaly Thomas, student. “It wasn’t like this happened in the middle of the night, and they were being sneaky and coy.”

College leaders added it was quickly painted over.

“This is something we take very seriously,” said Kevin Abel, vice president of student affairs.

President Joseph Lee sent this statement:

“Besides being shocking, shameful, and hurtful, this kind of language does not reflect who we are here at Spring Hill and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Students organized the rally in less than 24 hours, and some said they hope this drives change.

“I am showing my support and my solidarity with black students and minority students,” said Kira Babiarz. “It was such a quick turnaround too. This wasn’t planned days, weeks in advance, this was planned the night before.”

Abel said they are reviewing surveillance video. They believe it was a student who did this, and if so, the college will decide the appropriate consequence.

