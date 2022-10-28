Sylacauga High School teacher arrested for having sex with student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 40-year-old teacher and assistant coach at Sylacauga High School has been arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student, according to the Sylacauga Police Department.

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham has been charged with one count of “School Employee Engaging In a Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under 19 Years of Age.”

Cockerham was taken into custody on October 17, 2022 at Sylacauga High School and is currently being held at the Talladega County Jail.

Cockerham appeared before Talladega County Circuit Judge Hollingsworth and his bond was set at $50,000.

The charge of “School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under 19 Years of Age” is a Class “B” Felony and upon conviction holds a sentence of two years to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

If convicted, Cockerham would be required to register as a sex offender.

Original story: A school employee is under investigation in Talladega Co. after engaging in inappropriate conduct according to jail records and Sylacauga school administrators.

Sylacauga High School released the following statement:

“On October 27, administrators of Sylacauga City Schools were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct of an employee. Conduct of this nature is not condoned and the employee was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave. While the Sylacauga Police Department investigates this situation, an internal investigation by Sylacauga City Schools also is underway. Because of these active investigations, we are unable to make further comments.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.