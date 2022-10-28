Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail.

Authorities said officers responding to the 400 block of Marshall Alley on Sept. 26 in reference to one shot discovered that the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The subject, later identified as Taylor, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Taylor is charged with first-degree assault. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.