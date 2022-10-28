Advertise With Us
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

Cassius Taylor
Cassius Taylor(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail.

Authorities said officers responding to the 400 block of Marshall Alley on Sept. 26 in reference to one shot discovered that the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The subject, later identified as Taylor, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Taylor is charged with first-degree assault. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to jail records.

