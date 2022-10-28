Vigil held in Robertsdale honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A candlelight vigil was held in Robertsdale Thursday night to honor loved ones lost to violent crimes.

The group “Vocal” serves as a resource in the community for families to come together and help each other through grieving.

Many of them who showed up are still grieving loved ones who were killed years ago, but still waiting for justice. Others still just waiting for answers.

This support group helps families during that process.

“Vocal” stands for victims of crime and leniency.

It is a national group, but it started here on the Gulf Coast when the group’s president Tracey Goens says her father was murdered back in 2007.

One family who shared their personal story was David Kleinaetland who lost his daughter Candise back in 2020.

He says she was murdered by her boyfriend who still hasn’t gone to trial for her death.

He encourages anyone who is also going through this to not be afraid to seek help.

“He took a lot away from us when he took Candy away and it’s hard to talk about,” Kleinaetland said. “It’s just a time for us to all get together in honor of our family members and just to talk with one another and help each other.”

Goens says she started this group to honor her father and to help anyone else who may also be going through this.

“A way for us to support the victims and come together because I say sometimes it’s part of a family or group, but you don’t want to be part of it,” Goens said. “But when you meet people you actually kind of bond and connect because you can feel that loss.”

The vigils are held annually. The next one will be in October of 2023.

