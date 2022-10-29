Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River.

They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel.

Additional closures may be needed to complete the work depending on the dredge progress.

This is the lowest the river has been at the Vicksburg gauge since 2012 when it reached one foot. It is the sixth time since the year 2000 that Vicksburg has reached stages below 1.5 feet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

THANKSGIVING BOXING DAY
Prodisee Pantry holds annual Thanksgiving boxing day to help families in need
Weather outlook for Saturday October 29
Storms for our Saturday afternoon and evening
Greater Gulf State Fair brings back thrills, games and a whole lot of fun
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia...
Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series