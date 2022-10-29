First & 10 Scoreboard Week 11

· Escambia County 14, Northview 57

· Alma Bryant 14, Northridge 41

· Fairhope 44, Briarwood Christian 22

· Gulf Shores 56, B.C. Rain 27

· Mountain Brook 41, Baker 7

· Robertsdale 27, Baldwin County 51

· Alabama Christian 43, Bayside Academy 18

· Murphy 22, Blount 28

· Satsuma 21, Chickasaw 28

· Thomasville 31, Clarke County 6

· Hillcrest-Evergreen 14, Daphne 34

· Citronelle 27, Elberta 28

· LeFlore 6, Faith Academy 61

· Jackson-Olin 12, Foley 28

· Davidson 14, Jackson 44

· Fruitdale 16, Orange Beach 31

· McGill-Toolen 31, Saraland 48

· Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s 15

· W.S. Neal 0, T.R. Miller 29

· St. Paul’s 3, Theodore 16

· Williamson 8, UMS-Wright 17

· Leroy 56, Washington County 6

· Marengo 0, Flomaton 56

---

