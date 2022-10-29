Greater Gulf State Fair brings back thrills, games and a whole lot of fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair is officially underway. Gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday -- making way for 10 days of thrills, games, and fun.

Tanaka Hakata and Katherine Ruldolph took a ride on the “Mach 3″ ride for the first time.

“Honestly I’ve been living in Mobile and I’ve been scared of that ride - but I had so much fun,” said Hakata.

So much to see -- so much to do -- at the Greater Gulf State Fair -- even win some money if you can last 8 seconds on the mechanical bull.

Over the next week they expect more than 150,000 people to come through The Grounds.

“We focus on making every minute here that they spend with us on our Grounds -- memorable. And there’s plenty of times and places to come out to the fair and make memories,” said Josh Woods, Greater Gulf State Fair Executive Director.

Helping make those memories is artist Samuel Sellers!

“I just enjoy -- I just enjoy dealing with the people -- like expanding people’s horizons,” said Sellers.

“I had one done last year -- so I wanted to make sure I got one this year -- to see the difference (laughs),” John Robinson, Mobile.

Incredible work -- enough to get FOX 10′s Lee Peck in his chair!

Lee: “Awesome!... (laughs)! What do you think? -- Looks good!”

All the fair food -- also looks good!!!

“We got chicken on a stick,” said one woman. Lee: Between that or funnel cake? -- Yes, but I want both,” she added.

And there’s healthy options too!

“I know people come to the fair to eat all the delicious food -- but health is delicious as well. We make really, really good juice -- and again it’s healthy,” said ShaMyra Sylvester, Ginger & Spice.

“I’m going to try one of their wellness shots -- no alcohol -- let’s try this here -- ‘Pineapple Twist’ -- we’ll see. Mmmmm that’s good -- it’s spicy! Spicy -- Lenise -- you might like that,” said Lee.

Also taking the stage is more live entertainment than ever before. Plus -- play a game -- win a prize!

“It’s really, really -- fun,” said two kids.

There’s even a live circus -- back for the second year. We also saw a hypnotist. And it’s only day one -- we have 9 more days of fun. Click here for a complete list of events.

---

