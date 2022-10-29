Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi.

Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.

Tornado spotted live on Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras moments ago near Moss Point pic.twitter.com/SQqNeHfsWA — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 29, 2022

What is it with Mississippi and catching tornadoes on traffic cameras?? pic.twitter.com/w0EsSWdu5S — Luke Hatton (@LukeHattonWX) October 29, 2022

Possible tornado damage by Neco's Family Supermarket in Pass Christian. Video via the @WLOX-TVWeather App by Amanda Holliman 10.29.22 #mswx @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/liS15pCIsy — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) October 29, 2022

In the Moss Point, MS area around 3:30pm Saturday.



Video sent to WLOX from Brenda R. #mswx @NWSNewOrleans @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/aYaCH8pWdP — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 29, 2022

