Prodisee Pantry holds annual Thanksgiving boxing day to help families in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Prodisee Pantry got a head start, ensuring families in need have a meal. They held their annual Thanksgiving Boxing event.

A staple to any Thanksgiving celebration is the food.

“You know if you sit down to thanksgiving at your house, there’s green bean casserole fixing, there’s cranberry sauce, there are sweet potatoes, there are the basic things to make your favorite meal,” said Deann Servos, the Executive Director, Prodisee Pantry.

Prodisee Pantry wants to ensure no family is left without a meal, aiming to fill 1,500 boxes with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings.

To make sure that happens, hundreds of volunteers came out Saturday morning.

One by one, volunteers went around the assembly line, filling their boxes with cans and bags of food. The boxes were then handed off to get stacked and ready for distribution.

“Thanksgiving is a time where families are supposed to come together and just enjoy being together and not have to worry about if they’re going to have food on their plates. So it’s such a blessing that we’re able to come here today and just do that for everyone, so exciting,” said Sarah Beth Kinse, a volunteer.

“We wanted to learn about thanksgiving and some people can’t afford food and need help eating,” said another young volunteer.

Prodisee Pantry said that although their Thanksgiving boxing event is one day, it resonates throughout November.

“The holidays aren’t always happy for everyone, so if we can provide a sense of normalcy where they can create a meal and sit down with their family together, we’ve met our mission this season.”

Once everything is boxed up Prodisee Pantry will distribute the Thanksgiving boxes to Baldwin county families, so they’re ready for the holiday.

“Each family that comes through in the month of November will receive a thanksgiving box from us, along with a thanksgiving meal,” said Servos.

Distribution begins on Tuesday, which Kicks off Prodisee Pantry’s “Month of Thanksgiving!”

