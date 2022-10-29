Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian.

At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.

At 3:22 p.m., a tornado formed in the marshes of the Escatawpa River and moved north, crossing I-10 and causing an 18-wheeler to overturn at I-10 westbound before Highway 63.

I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69 (WLOX)

At 3:45 p.m. in Vancleave, officials report that several trees, outbuildings and a home were damaged on Polly Lake Road. Trees that fell across the road were cleared.

At 4:42 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a funnel cloud forming above Polk Town Road and moving northeast.

North Pass Christian was also left damaged following heavy winds near Neco’s Market.

North Pass Christian (Veronica)

Reports of a waterspout moving onshore in Pascagoula were also received, but have not been confirmed.

George, Stone, Harrison and Jackson County remain under Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

