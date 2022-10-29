Storms for our Saturday afternoon and evening

(WALA) - Storms are on the way for our Saturday. Early in the day through lunchtime, some light showers will pop up out ahead of the main line. The main line of storms will work its way slowly across our area this afternoon and exit to the east overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of our area in a slight risk zone and the eastern half in a marginal risk zone for severe weather. The greatest threat will be strong straight-line winds, but an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Timing for the strongest storms will be from 4pm to midnight. The good news is that the models are predicting decent rain amounts, anywhere from 0.3″ to 1.5″.

A few showers could be left over early on Sunday morning to the east, but otherwise, we will see clearing and better conditions.

Looks great for Halloween! Highs will be in the upper 70s with 60s around sunset for the kids.

In the tropics, we are watching a tropical disturbance in the SE Caribbean that will likely develop in the coming days. No worries for us, because this one will stay well to our south.

Have a great weekend!

