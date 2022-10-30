Local family captures tornado on video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday.

FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget.

The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they got the FOX10 News weather alert about a tornado warning late Saturday afternoon.

“I got a notification on my apple watch that there was a tornado in Daphne and so I told my husband-- we need to pull this up and he was watching the live coverage-- you can literally hear Jason and Matt in the background on the video,” said Shelly Dumas.

“Their coverage-- I was super impressed because they were spot-on. Like Jason said in the video, he’s like it should be coming across the causeway-- and I’m like it is!” added Dumas.

“My husband was like ‘oh my gosh- look’ and the tornado started coming out of the sky right before it went over the edge on the causeway- and then when it went over edge, you could see dust, sand, kicking up debris,” explained Dumas.

Dumas-- a native-- has lived in the area her whole life but she’s never seen anything like this.

“I’m 44 years old and I’ve never seen a tornado in my life. We’ve seen them on TV all the time--but never live. But to see it come down and go up-- like that was just crazy,” Dumas stated.

The Dumas’ weren’t the only ones getting video. Wendy Pilcher caught what appeared to be a water spout trying to form on Mobile Bay near Mullet Point in Baldwin County.

In Mobile… Beth Kenny took pictures off Bayfront Road at McNally Park.

Leonard Davis caught a series of images of a prominent spout near Brookley.

And Nancy Prine-- shot a picture near Weeks Bay.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries from Saturday’s storms.

FOX10 News would like to thank everyone who shared their pictures and videos with us. If you see a weather or news event and want to share it, you can submit it through our website.

