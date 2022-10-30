Rain winds down this morning

(WALA) - Some rain is left over for our Sunday morning. Conditions will slowly clear from west to east, but this will take time. Areas to the east, like the Florida Panhandle, will likely see gray conditions throughout the day with occasional showers. Western parts of the viewing area in SW Alabama and SE Mississippi will see more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Looks great for Halloween! Highs will be in the upper 70s with 60s around sunset for the kids.

The upcoming workweek looks good with pleasant temperatures and dry conditions.

In the tropics we are watching a tropical disturbance in the SE Caribbean that will likely develop in the coming days. No worries for us, because this one will stay well to our south.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.