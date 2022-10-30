West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage.

“The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.

That was enough for Boren to get his family in their safe place.

“I had just enough time to grab the kids throw them in the closet with the wife and go grab a flashlight and pretty much that was it,” said Boren.

Boren lives in West Mobile on Dawes Creek -- and while his property damage is minor - his neighbor took a hit.

“The fence. That’s the first thing I noticed was down. Then we noticed the trampoline -- because we heard something hit the house and we think it bounced off the houses. And then it landed on unfortunately my neighbors right here,” said Boren.

In addition -- his neighbor also had shingles and other debris littered across his yard. His truck was also dented in several places from flying debris.

FOX 10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith and Meteorologist Matt Barrentine tag teamed Saturday’s live coverage.

“There it is right there -- and it looks like it is making contact with the ground there -- whether that is just moisture or water -- or it’s actually debris -- coming up right now here live on this picture here -- that’s going to be really close to Five Rivers right here,” explained Jason during live coverage.

While in the field -- we also got that same storm on camera from the pier at Arlington Park near Brookley Air Field.

As night fell -- the windshield wipers had a hard time keeping up with the rains. Slick roads had MPD and Mobile Fire-Rescue responding to several minor accidents.

While Mobile is no stranger to wild weather -- for Boren it’s the first time he’s experienced something like this.

“Because I’ve never felt that pressure change in my body like that -- that was crazy -- that was told me okay there is something really going on. That was told me and that is when I grabbed my son and threw him in the closet because I’ve never felt that. I said when my ears popped and I felt that -- I said okay something is going on,” said Boren.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.