Amtrak passenger service vote expected in December

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We could have a decision by the end of the year on a proposal to restart Amtrak passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans.

The Surface Transportation Board announced it will vote on the future of the passenger route as early as Dec. 7.

Prior to that vote, there will be two days of evidentiary hearings Nov. 17-18.

Amtrak and members of the Southern Rail Commission from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama support the plan to add the routes, but CSX, Norfolk Southern Rail and the Alabama Port Authority are against it, claiming the daily routes would impact their freight operations.

Back in June the Surface Transportation Board ordered mediation in the hopes the two sides could compromise. But even after being extended several times, the mediation did not work.

The upcoming hearings will focus on models that predict train traffic.

The proposed Amtrak passenger service would run two trains daily with stops in Bay St. Louis, Pascagoula, Gulfport and Biloxi.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.