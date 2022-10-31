Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics.

The university made the announcement Monday.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen has spent the last 14 years at Mississippi State in various roles. He served as the athletics director there for the last six years. He said he is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen’s career in college athletics began as a baseball player at Mississippi State before entering the coaching ranks for 25 years, which included being a two-time SEC Coach of the Year at State.

He was named director of athletics at Mississippi State in 2016, where he led the Bulldog program to record-breaking success athletically, academically and in facilities enhancement during his tenure.

Cohen’s first directive as athletic director was to elevate Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director where the two will work together to further elevate the Auburn Athletics Department.

Cohen will replace Allen Greene, who stepped down in August.

