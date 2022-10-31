Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.

Wiggins was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 30 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Mobile, in Baldwin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

