Halloween makeup with Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective

Alexis Ruby with Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective joined Chelsey and Joe on Studio10 with a spooky Halloween look! Her son, Pierce Howard, was turned into a werewolf. For more information on Alexis and her business, visit this Facebook link.

