Mobile PD: Azalea Road shooting victim dies from injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The shooting occurred late Sunday night on Azalea Road.

Police said it was approximately 11:11 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said the deceased’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or to send an anonymous tip or text to 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

