Mobile Witches Ride flies through downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just in time for Halloween -- the witches are back!

“Lee: Are you a good witch or a bad witch? -- Michael Presley: I’m a very good witch -- but I can be bad (laughs).”

And from the good witch -- to her archnemesis.

“I’m the Wicked Witch of the West -- and Sophia is a flying monkey,” said one woman.

The Mobile Witches Ride is bringing them all back together again.

“I’m new to Mobile and just love the fantasy of it -- and the kids get to get out get candy and stuff,” said Julia Morales.

The costumes and their rides were decked out -- all with very different themes.

“I’ve been working on the costume for like two weeks now and to put it all together -- maybe like an hour,” said one woman. Lee: “Well you definitely stand out in a crowd of black! -- Woman: Well, thank you! Always!”

“Lee: Yesterday -- we had some wild weather -- did you guys play a part in making it absolutely amazing today? -- Man: We did a witch dance last night under the moon.”

“Woman: We’re out here to fly -- it’s witches day. Lee: Yesterday -- you could have flown with all that wind. -- Woman: Alright -- exactly, but you know what today is perfect - it’s beautiful out here -- so come on witches!”

Some of them were hauling extra riders -- skeletons strapped to the back of their bikes.

“That’s my best friend - this guy is ready to support Delta Dogs -- it’s all about a good cause,” said one woman.

All the proceeds is helping Delta Dogs provide veterinary services to people with pets below the poverty line.

“We always have a waiting list every year -- this is our 8th year with Delta Dogs. And so with this event we can help more and more people with their pets and it’s super important,” said Jennifer Greene, Delta Dogs Co-Director.

This year’s ride has a little more meaning for Robin Cox and her family.

“We enjoy it every year and my daughter-in-law, Lydia Cox, passed away from amniotic fluid embolism - this last year - and she was always a rider with us. So we are riding with teal for her. And this is my Aunt Elizabeth -- she has breast cancer and we’re a family that fights along with her -- so we are wearing pink for her,” said Robin.

Their motto -- “The Family Who Fights Together -- Flies Together!”

“I cannot imagine going through this without a support team -- it’s just to go through it alone would be horrible -- so I’m thankful,” said Elizabeth Beck, fighting breast cancer.

And at 5 p.m. -- the witches were off. More than 500 in total -- riding, flying, and throwing candy through the streets of downtown.

