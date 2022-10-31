NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019.

NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!

The NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is one of Pensacola’s largest events, attracting between 150,000-180,000 spectators during this two-day event. However, event organizers tell us they are anticipating over 200,000 visitors this year. The urge those wanting to attend - to get there EARLY. There is an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers, along with our very own Blue Angels.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Gates open at 8:00 AM and the show begins at 9:30 AM. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating OR paid seating is available for purchase on the Ticketing tab. You will be able to park on the base, and shuttles will take you to the seating area. The Lighthouse and Museum will also be open to the public, on the weekend of the event.

General admission and parking are free, but you can purchase premium box seats for $50 a person, or flight-line VIP tickets for $150 a person.

You can find more information, or purchase VIP tickets, on their website.

