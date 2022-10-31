MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice weather pattern ahead for the Gulf Coast. There may be some patchy fog this morning so be on the lookout for that, but other than that you’ll see just sun and clouds in the sky with no issues out there. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon with no rain for trick or treating. This evening we’ll see mid 60s for the kids to go get there candy! Expect mid 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

As for the week ahead, temps will be above average most days with highs around 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Morning temps will rise to the 60 degree marker by the weekend.

