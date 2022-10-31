Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pet of the Week: Jackie

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Greene with the City of Mobile Animal Services joined us this morning, with our pet of the week, Jackie!

If you’re interested in meeting Jackie, you can find her at:

City of Mobile Animal Shelter

855 Owens Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Dog adoption fees are $60, and cats are $30.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blue Angels Homecoming Show
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
Redcel Aviation Pilot Training
Redcel Aviation Pilot Training
Redcel Aviation Pilot Training
Redcel Aviation Pilot Training
Halloween Pet Safety
Halloween Pet Safety