Recipe: Holy Moly Guacamole

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into ⅛-inch pieces

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup diced white onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 vine-ripened tomatoes (you can substitute cherry or grape), diced

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1 jalapeño, seeds and membrane removed and finely diced

Chips of your choice

STEPS:

In a large bowl mix together the avocados, lime juice and salt. Add the onion, cilantro, tomatoes, garlic and jalapeño, and mix gently to combine. Refrigerate 1 hour for best flavor, or serve immediately with chips.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

