Redcel Aviation Pilot Training

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As part of our Studio10 Top Gun Halloween special, we wanted to showcase different elements of the local aviation industry.

General Manager Quinton Dupper and Operations Manager Emma Elliott from Redcel Aviation joind us on the show to talk about their flight school.

They say:

Whether you’re learning to fly for pleasure or for a career as a pilot, Redcel Aviation has the tools, knowledge and programs available to help you achieve your goals. We offer 3 clear training pathways that ensure that you reach your ultimate goals in aviation. Our aircraft have the equipment and performance ability to offer you the experiences you need to be the best pilot possible. Our highly trained instructors have the essential qualifications and skillsets required to help you become a master of the skies.

To learn more about Redcel Aviation watch the interview and/or visit their website: https://www.flyredcel.com/

