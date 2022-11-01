$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama.

According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate and equip healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas across Alabama. The projects are said to benefit nearly 200,000 residents in 10 Alabama counties.

The following projects will take place:

In Pike County, the Troy Hospital Healthcare Authority will use a $120,100 grant to install an energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. This system will be an energy cost-savings for the hospital and also help reduce exposure to COVID-19 and other airborne contagious illnesses. This investment will benefit 32,889 rural residents in Pike County and surrounding areas.

In Franklin County, the Russellville Hospital will use a $1 million grant to continue the vital primary care needed in rural Russellville, Alabama. This project will provide the hospital with needed renovations that will help to protect against future pandemics. In addition, the project will help purchase supplies that were depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment will benefit 9,830 rural residents in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

In Tallapoosa County, the Russell Hospital Corporation will use a $426,600 grant to reimburse lost healthcare-related revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the response, the hospital expended funds to establish testing sites and vaccine clinics and purchase personal protective equipment. This investment will benefit 66,737 rural residents in Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas.

In Bullock County, the Bullock County Development Authority will use a $299,600 grant to purchase a vehicle for a mobile healthcare clinic and store supplies and equipment. This vehicle will provide outreach to the community and offer services such as COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing, primary care services, and management of chronic health problems. This investment will benefit 5,612 rural residents in Bullock County and surrounding areas.

In Butler County, the Healthcare Authority of the City of Greenville will use a $1 million grant to reimburse lost health care related revenue during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the hospital’s response to the pandemic, it expended funds to set up testing sites and vaccine clinics and purchased personal protective equipment. This investment will benefit 8,135 rural residents of Butler County and surrounding areas.

In Geneva County, the Geneva County Health Care Authority will use a $999,300 grant to offset expenses which were incurred by the hospital due to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for a future pandemic-level event. As part of the response to the pandemic, the hospital expended funds to set up testing sites and vaccine clinics and to purchase personal protective equipment. This project will also help increase the hospital’s medical surge capabilities and telehealth capacity. This investment will benefit 10,510 rural residents of Geneva County and surrounding areas.

In Marengo County, the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority will use a $910,000 grant to replace the Whitfield Regional Hospital’s boiler system, which is necessary for the continued operation of the hospital. The previous boiler system suffered a mechanical failure, requiring the hospital to rent a replacement at great expense. This investment will allow the hospital to own the boiler and save money. This investment will benefit 21,027 rural residents of Marengo County and surrounding areas.

In Sumter County, the City of York Healthcare Authority DBA Hill Hospital of York will use a $114,000 grant to increase capacity for COVID-19 and other contagious illness vaccine distribution by purchasing a vehicle to transport clinical staff and a utility truck to transport equipment to a vaccination site. This investment will also be used to provide medical supplies such as personal protective equipment to increase Hill Hospital’s medical surge capacity and to purchase videoconferencing equipment to increase the telehealth capabilities of the hospital. This investment will benefit 13,763 rural residents of Sumter County.

In Marion County, Marion Medical Center, Inc. will use a $437,500 grant to provide a specialized area within the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This area will feature a specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and other equipment. This specialized unit will allow for centralized and isolated treatment of patients with COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. This investment will benefit 6,885 rural residents of Marion County. The Healthcare Authority of Winfield will use a $1 million grant to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center, which is part of The Healthcare Authority of Winfield. These renovated rooms will be used to house long-term COVID-19 treatment patients, a rehabilitation unit, and other associated care. This specialized unit will allow patients to be centralized and isolated for the treatment of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. This investment will benefit 10,978 rural residents of Marion County.

In Washington County, the Washington County Health Care Authority will use a grant of $1 million to upgrade the facility’s medical surge effectiveness and capacity in the event of a medical emergency. This project will provide equipment to establish a triage area in the hospital’s multipurpose building, equipment to upgrade the hospital’s camera security system, including specialized COVID-19 features, laboratory, rehabilitation, and medical-surgical equipment to provide care for patients, and facility modifications such as a new helipad, computerized topography scanner room, and upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. This project will benefit 1,228 rural residents of Washington County.

“For those who are living in rural Alabama, access to healthcare is a very important issue,” USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon said. “For some families, being able to access modern healthcare facilities can factor in the family’s decision to locate or stay in a rural community. In order to make sure that rural Alabamians have equal access to healthcare as those who live in our urban centers, USDA is working to help support rural healthcare systems. The investments announced here today will help to ensure these healthcare providers can continue to serve those communities that they proudly call home.”

The Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding available through its historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act.

