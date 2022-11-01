Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend.

All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances.

Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m.

Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m.

Order your tickets or tables today 251-989-6392

Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc. (Organization)

Baldwin County Boys Ranch (Local Ranch)

21870 County Road 32

Summerdale, AL 26580

