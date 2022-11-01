Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend.

All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances.

Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m.

Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m.

Order your tickets or tables today 251-989-6392

Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc. (Organization)

Baldwin County Boys Ranch (Local Ranch)

21870 County Road 32

Summerdale, AL 26580

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Veteran shares story of living with ALS
Veteran shares story of living with ALS
Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola
Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola
HoneyBee Festival 2022
HoneyBee Festival 2022
New options in leather furniture at Barrow’s
New options in leather furniture at Barrow’s