Bishop State Community College hosts “Trunk or Treat” event for Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of kids got the opportunity to do their trick or treating safely this Halloween, thanks to Bishop State Community College.

The school hosted a trunk or treat event in the parking lot of the main campus Monday afternoon.

It was a great success with a large turnout. Kids were able to go car to car to pick up candy. Each vehicle was decorated with a different theme to celebrate the holiday.

One parent said she’s glad her kids were able to experience it.

There’s a huge turnout. I can’t believe how amazing it is. The attractions, and the candy. We have plenty. So, it’s been great,” Jasmine Ward said.

---

