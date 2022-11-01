Advertise With Us
Bishop State Community College hosts "Trunk or Treat" event for Halloween

One parent said she’s glad her kids were able to experience it.
Bishop State hosts "Trunk or Treat" event for Halloween
Bishop State hosts "Trunk or Treat" event for Halloween(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of kids got the opportunity to do their trick or treating safely this Halloween, thanks to Bishop State Community College.

The school hosted a trunk or treat event in the parking lot of the main campus Monday afternoon.

It was a great success with a large turnout. Kids were able to go car to car to pick up candy. Each vehicle was decorated with a different theme to celebrate the holiday.

One parent said she’s glad her kids were able to experience it.

There’s a huge turnout. I can’t believe how amazing it is. The attractions, and the candy. We have plenty. So, it’s been great,” Jasmine Ward said.

---

