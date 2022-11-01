Chocolate and Cheese Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, presented by Andrew’s Auto & Tire, is returning to Heritage Park in Foley Alabama, November 12, 2022. This fun-filled tasty festival will be even more chocolatey, cheesy, and entertaining.

When asked about the changes to this year’s event, Lisa Yeater, president of Beach Life Events, said “After the huge success of last year’s festival, we’ve taken steps to reduce the waiting-in-line time by adding more food and snack vendors, more chocolatiers, more cheese booths, 6 lines for chocolate martinis, and an express entrance when you pre-purchase entry tickets”.

The Chocolate & Cheese Festival features chocolatiers, cheese from around the world, all food and snack vendors having chocolate and or cheese menu items, in addition to their regular menu items, Fairhope Brewing will be introducing their new Apple Pie beer in addition to their other delicious craft beers, high quality art & craft vendors, live music with National Country Star James Otto opening, huge Kids Zone with pony rides and a petting zoo, free contests with innings, chocolate martinis, beer & wine and much more.

Schedule of activities:

10am – Festivities begin

10:30am – James Otto – 2-time Grammy nominated star with 7 top 40 hits, and one #1

12:00 – Cheese toss

12:30am – Chocolate cheesecake eating contest

1:00pm – Almost Skynard – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

3:00pm – Chocolate toss

3:30pm – Beer stein holding

4:00pm – Elton Live – The Ultimate Elton John Experience

7:00pm – End of the 2022 Chocolate & Cheese Festival

For more information visit www.beachlifeevents.com or find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/507614101078893/

