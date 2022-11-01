Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know.

The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered.

Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family was in the blind just like the rest of us.

When they got word that it was in fact someone they knew, they say they rushed down to Government Plaza in a panic to see what was happening.

All eyes were on downtown Mobile Monday morning.

An intense standoff unfolded for five and a half hours right outside Government Plaza.

The suspect, a man, locked himself up inside a silver Honda car, at times holding a gun to his head.

The man’s family holding their breath as they watched this all play out.

“Before you know that is your family member, still you’re praying for whoever it may be,” Dominique said. “So as we found out that it was our family we engaged to come down and make sure that everything would go well.”

According to Dominique he says the man suffered from severe mental issues. They don’t know why he ended up outside Government Plaza.

They just say he wasn’t intending to target law enforcement.

“He’s a great man. He was dealing with mental....he wasn’t drugged or anything,” Dominique said. “He did not shoot at the police or anything. So we’re just making that clarification.”

With many questions still remaining the family is also unsure of how the suspect showed up with a possible gunshot wound when he first arrived downtown around 10am.

“No we have no idea. He was just riding, he ended up down here. So we don’t know,” he said. “We’re like ya’ll we don’t know but we kept looking at the news.”

Mobile Police have not released the man’s name.

---

