Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police.

The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between Sout McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and is now in stable condition.

Police ask that anyone who can help identify the vehicle that left the scene is asked to call the Foley Police Department at 943-4431 to assist with the investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Family says man in deadly standoff had mental issues
Family says man in deadly standoff had mental issues
Bishop State hosts "Trunk or Treat" event for Halloween
Bishop State Community College hosts “Trunk or Treat” event for Halloween