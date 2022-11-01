Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Fla. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com.

The University of West Florida & The Frank Brown International Foundation of Music Present “The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony” - Nov. 8, 2022 at Saenger Theatre (118 S. Palafox St.); Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Presents Schumann Symphony No.3 - Nov. 5, 2022 at Saenger Theatre.

Performance Times: Nov. 4, 2022 - Noon

Nov. 5, 2022 - 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

