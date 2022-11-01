Hip replacement surgery and treatments with The Orthopaedic Group

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trevor Stubbs, M.D., from The Orthopaedic Group joined us on Studio10 to talk about how they can help with hip issues. We discuss a variety of issues including Anterior Hip Replacement Surgery.

visit https://www.theorthogroup.com/ to set up an appointment.

About Dr. Stubbs:

Dr. Stubbs, a sports medicine specialist, graduated college with a degree in biochemistry from Louisiana State University. He received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans, graduating with AOA honors. He went on to complete his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

To pursue his interest in arthroscopic surgery and the treatment of athletes, Dr. Stubbs was accepted to specialty training in a sports medicine fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York. During his fellowship, he specialized in treatment and arthroscopic procedures of the shoulder, elbow, knee, and hip, as well as cartilage restoration techniques. The fellowship provided intensive exposure to team coverage, serving as the assistant team physician for the New York Jets, New York Islanders, and Manhattanville College Athletics. Dr. Stubbs also specializes in total hip replacements (direct anterior approach), hip arthroscopy, total shoulder replacements, evaluation and treatment of athletes, and treatment of fractures around the hip, knee, shoulder, and elbow.

Dr. Stubbs is a board-eligible orthopaedic surgeon and a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Alabama Orthopaedic Society, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He sees patients in our Airport Boulevard, Fairhope, and Spring Hill offices.

Dr. Stubbs treats patients of all ages, whether the injury is new or a chronic condition. Outside of his practice, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Megan, and their son, AJ.

