A history of November Gulf Coast storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re entering the last month of hurricane season. In November storms can still happen in numbers that are very similar to June.

Thing is though, most November storms stay down in the Caribbean. Very few ever make their way to the Northern Gulf Coast.

Over the last 140 years only three have done that and weirdly enough two of them happened in 1985.

Juan made landfall in Southern Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane and then looped back to our area as a tropical storm.

There was also Kate in 1985 which made landfall as a category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph in Mexico Beach just one week before Thanksgiving. It killed 5 in the US. It caused $700 million in damage, and I remember it because I was supposed to go to my grandparent’s house in Tallahassee for Thanksgiving. They ended up coming to our house in Jacksonville, because like most of Tallahassee, they didn’t have power.

The most recent one was Ida in 2009. I remember that one as well because I was right here tracking it.

“So, here’s Ida. You can see the actually center of circulation way down here but right now the main rain bands are way up here. We’ll detached from the main system.”

If we have another one this November, I’ll be right here tracking that one as well, but as you can see, the likelihood of that is very low.

