HoneyBee Festival 2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale.

Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about the event. All the money raised goes to the Central Baldwin feeder pattern schools for teacher grants, senior Grants, teacher of the year, teacher who inspires me, and so much more!

For more event details and info click on the video link or visit:

https://www.facebook.com/honeybeefestivalcbef/

---

