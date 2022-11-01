Mobile Heart Walk set Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming with the American Heart Association for the Mobile Heart Walk coming up this Saturday at the University of South Alabama.

There are different types of heart disease and doctors are seeing a reverse in trends since the pandemic, with numbers jumping back up.

Lynne Chronister, who serves as vice president for research and development at South and the Mobile Heart Walk chairwoman sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about why you need to be there.

Mobile Heart Walk

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

Place: Starts at the Moulton Bell Tower on the campus of the University of South Alabama campus



