Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday.

Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.

Federal and local law enforcement authorities sounded the alarm about these devices in May, and said they have been showing up on the streets of Mobile in troubling numbers.

According to King’s written plea agreement, he had a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol that had been modified with a device known as a Glock chip, or switch. That converts a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon that allows the user to get off hundreds of rounds in seconds with one squeeze of the trigger.

State court assault charges remain pending against King for a March incident. Police alleged he shot two people at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore after he got into an altercation with another man.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.