Mobile mayor praises performance of first responders during Monday’s standoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday praised the performance of police and paramedics who responded to a six-hour standoff that disrupted business at Government Plaza for six hours on Monday.

“You probably saw it on your TV,” the mayor said at the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The standoff began at around 10 a.m. when a wounded man holed up in his car across the street of the city’s government and court center, held a gun and threatened to kill himself. The incident blocked traffic, inconvenienced people who had business downtown and postponed jury trials that were set to get under way.

It ended when the man fatally shot himself in the head.

Stimpson praised the work of police, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and mental health counselors from AltaPointe Health.

“Unfortunately, despite MPD’s best efforts and the doctors’ best efforts, the situation ended with the armed man turning his weapon on himself. … So no one wants to say the situation end in death,” the mayor said. “We are grateful that no one else was harmed.”

