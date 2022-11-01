Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up.

But James Barber, the mayor’s chief of staff, said that would have been different if the gunman had a hostage – especially when the man stepped outside of the vehicle at one point.

“In this situation, the only person that he threatened, to my knowledge, was himself,” Barber told FOX10 News. “You know, the gun was usually pointed at him.”

Barber said investigators still are not sure if the gunman, identified as 46-year-old Terrance Duncan, fired intentionally or by accident. It ended when Duncan shot himself after police deployed tear gas.

“It would definitely have changed, all of our tactics, had there been a hostage,” he said.

The standoff began at about 10 a.m. across the street from Mobile Government Plaza amid a busy Monday morning when the building was full of people who had come for jury duty at the start of a trial week. Authorities and Duncan’s relatives have described him as suffering from mental illness.

Barber, a former police chief, said options were limited when negotiation attempts failed. He said using nonlethal means to incapacitate him long distance is not as easy as it might appear.

“When you’re dealing with an individual who’s suffering this type of mental issue with a firearm, it’s very difficult,” he said. “Because even a Taser, once that Taser cycles, that person is completely, 100 percent able to still pull the trigger on the firearm. ... The thing is that if you’re not able to immediately impactite the subject, you could provoke him into actually committing suicide rather than prevent him.”

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised the response of police and paramedics. Barber echoed that sentiment.

“Every protocol was followed,” he said. “I think the Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, did a fantastic job. Certainly, textbook as far as containing the situation, making sure that it didn’t move from that location so that we can control it, making sure there was no access to buildings or to innocent parties.”

Like Stimpson, Barber also praised the city’s partnership with AltaPointe Health. In addition, he noted that the city had surgeons on standby at the scene to provide immediate treatment to Duncan.

But District 6 City Councilman Scott Jones said during the meeting that the incident highlights deficiencies in mental health services. He has tried unsuccessfully to shift city funds from AltaPointe to other alternatives.

“We’ve got a mental health problem in this city,” he said. “We’ve got to get it fixed.”

