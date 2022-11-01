Month of Thanksgiving underway for Prodisee Pantry

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - November is the biggest month of the year for Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort where they expect to give out more meals than ever. Thanksgiving staples began going out Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Dozens of community volunteers and even a group of students from Elberta High School spent their morning putting smiles on the faces of those who need a helping hand this holiday season.

Thanks to established vendor partnerships, carts full of groceries valued at $250 cost Prodisee Pantry about $65 (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s just great to be able to see those smiles and see people that really genuinely need some help and you’re able to assist with that in some small way, so it’s great,” said Prodisee Pantry volunteer, Joshua Gammon.

The holiday season is the time of year when the most need is seen and Prodisee officials said this year has been even more difficult on families due to the rising cost of groceries.

“Everyone is having sticker shock when they go into the grocery store and if your budget is tight to begin with, when you have to spend an extra dollar for a gallon of milk of two dollars for a dozen eggs…for the basic things that you buy, it really does hurt families,” explained Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry, Deann Servos.

Those who came Tuesday received buggies filled with the basic staples to get them through the week but also everything they’ll need to cook a Thanksgiving dinner.

“We want to make sure that you’ve got the green beans, that you’ve got the cream of mushroom, that you’ve got some cranberry sauce, stuff to make stuffing…the traditional meal that we’ve grown up with so that we can continue to have normalcy during the holiday season,” said Servos.

Families on the receiving end were extremely grateful and said without Prodisee’s help, they wouldn’t be able to enjoy the holiday the way they’d like to.

“It means a lot…a whole lot.” Said Gwenette Williams. “They’re so wonderful about giving…giving to us…the things that they take their time out to do is very, very, very special.”

“Well, it means that we can eat healthier meals,” Pat Potter said. “We’re able to put on a dinner for our family for Thanksgiving and just…yeah. We can even cook a little bit for the neighbors so that’s why we come.”

Prodisee Pantry does know how to stretch the dollar. Thanks to vendor partnerships they’ve developed, carts of groceries valued at $250 only cost the pantry $65.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.